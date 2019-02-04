×

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO – An alleged thief is accused of pointing a rifle at deputies and threatening to open fire. The Franklin County Sheriff says they were called to investigate the theft of a four by four and other items from a bar along Highway 50 in Union.

A neighbor called the sheriff’s office saying it was on their property.

A detective found Kurtis Hartman walking from behind the stolen 4 by 4 pointing a rifle at him and threatening to shoot.

Another deputy drove his patrol car between the detective and the suspect and took Hartmann into custody.