Sewer main break at North County golf course

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District says there is a sewer main break with sludge, not sewage, at Eagle Springs Golf Course in North County.

The break is near the 18th hole, but they say it will not affect the golfers or the golf course. However, sludge has seeped into a few neighboring backyards.

MSD crews are on the scene. They have shut off the main and are repairing and cleaning up.