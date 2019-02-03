Belt it out at ‘Karaoke with the Stars’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Ron "J", artist and CEO of Rojo Productions came to the studio to promote their second "Karaoke with the Stars" event. Singers who enter the competition will be judged by recording artist Michel'le, who will also be performing live throughout the night.

Friday Feb 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. (Saturday February 9)

Cuetopia II Billiards & Sport Bar

11824 West Florissant Avenue, Florissant

For tickets and more information visit eventbrite.com