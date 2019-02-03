Belt it out at ‘Karaoke with the Stars’

ST. LOUIS – Ron "J", artist and CEO of Rojo Productions came to the studio to promote their second "Karaoke with the Stars" event. Singers who enter the competition will be judged by recording artist Michel'le, who will also be performing live throughout the night.
Karaoke with the Stars—Singing with Michel'le
Friday Feb 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. (Saturday February 9)
Cuetopia II Billiards & Sport Bar
11824 West Florissant Avenue, Florissant
For tickets and more information visit eventbrite.com