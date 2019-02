Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Real Women National Spokesperson Debora Grandison dropped by the studio to promote national "Go Red for Women" day.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading killer of women, and the key to decreasing that risk is awareness. People are encouraged to wear red on Friday February 1 to support "Go Red for Women" day.

National Wear Red Day Events

Go Red for Women Luncheon

Friday February 1

Ritz Carlton 100 Carondelet Plaza, St. Louis

Visit www.Heart.org/stlouis for more information