Pulse – Better Together? A new plan to unite the area and the reaction against it

Posted 8:00 pm, February 2, 2019, by , Updated at 08:01PM, February 2, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Would St. Louis City and St. Louis County be better together? Better Together, a non-profit organization released a study this week that shows a merger between the city and county would be well, better than the way things are now.  Learn more about the study and find out why there is a swift reaction against it. Also, find out how you can get active and take better control of your health.

Guests:

  • Dr. Will Ross, MD, Better Together Task Force
  • Dave Leipholtz, Director Community Based Studies with Better Together
  • Marius Johnson Malone, Deputy Director Community Based Studies with Better Together
  • Carlotta Burton, Events Coordinator and First Lady New Northside Baptist Church
  • Juliet Simone, National Health and Program Director with St. Louis Oasis

 