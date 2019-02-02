Pulse – Better Together? A new plan to unite the area and the reaction against it

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Would St. Louis City and St. Louis County be better together? Better Together, a non-profit organization released a study this week that shows a merger between the city and county would be well, better than the way things are now. Learn more about the study and find out why there is a swift reaction against it. Also, find out how you can get active and take better control of your health.
Guests:
- Dr. Will Ross, MD, Better Together Task Force
- Dave Leipholtz, Director Community Based Studies with Better Together
- Marius Johnson Malone, Deputy Director Community Based Studies with Better Together
- Carlotta Burton, Events Coordinator and First Lady New Northside Baptist Church
- Juliet Simone, National Health and Program Director with St. Louis Oasis