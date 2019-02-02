One dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Tropicana Bowling Lanes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - One man is dead and another is in St. Louis County police custody after a fight broke out at the Tropicana Bowling Lanes in Richmond Heights.

Police say they responded to a call around 11:20 p.m. Friday night about a fight in progress. When they arrived, the argument between patrons that started inside had ended and the parties involved went to the parking lot.

The suspect, 24-year-old Donte Lorenzo McGary, then retrieved a gun and fired on another patron in the parking lot. He missed and fired on the victim, a 45-year-old male, who was sitting in his car.

Investigating police say that the victim was not involved in the original altercation and was an innocent bystander. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

McGary was arrested at the scene and the gun was recovered by police.

The St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney's office has issued warrants charging McGary with 1st degree murder and assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.

McGary's bond was set at $500,000 cash only.