ST. LOUIS - Hallee Inman is a 4th grader at Combs Elementary in the Ferguson-Florissant School District. She is very interested in tornadoes and hurricanes and even took a trip to Port Arthur, TX to help with Hurricane Harvey cleanup. Hallee Inman is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.
Weather Kid of the Week: Hallee Inman
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Kaitlyn Zirkelbach
-
Weather Kid of the Week: De’Marrco Bickley
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Atticus Reed
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Lane Derner
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Hailey Ott
-
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Cadence Keplar
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Kamden Korte
-
Another round of wintry weather in the forecast later this week
-
MoDOT advising residents to stay off the roads during snowstorm
-
How cold is too cold to have school?
-
-
A FedEx worker found dead at a delivery facility was one of 17 killed in the extreme weather
-
Body shops cashing in on recent winter storm
-
Snow day fun in Wentzville