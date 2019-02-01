Weather Kid of the Week: Hallee Inman

Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
February 1, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Hallee Inman is a 4th grader at Combs Elementary in the Ferguson-Florissant School District. She is very interested in tornadoes and hurricanes and even took a trip to Port Arthur, TX to help with Hurricane Harvey cleanup. Hallee Inman is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.