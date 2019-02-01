St. Louis officer accused of killing fellow cop now under house arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis police officer charged with shooting and killing a colleague remains under house arrest Friday at an undisclosed location some two hours outside of the city.

Last week, St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Officer Nathanial Hendren with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the shooting death of fellow Officer Katlyn Alix.

According to court documents, Hendren and Alix were playing with a .38 revolver in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 24 when he shot her. Hendren and his partner were supposed to be on-duty in another district at the time of the shooting. Alix was off-duty at the time.

More than a dozen members of Officer Alix’s family attended court January 31, hoping Hendren would remain locked up. Alix’s husband, a fellow St. Louis police officer, was among those asking the judge to stay on Hendren’s bond.

The judge doubled Hendren’s bond to $100,000 thousand but allowed 10 percent down.

A relative from Boone County paid the bond. The courts have allowed Officer Hendren to live at a secret location there but he’ll have to wear an ankle bracelet from a Boone County “court-authorized monitoring group.”

Officer Hendren was also ordered to surrender any firearms in his possession.

Meanwhile, the shooting is being reviewed by a grand jury, which could release its findings at any time.

Hendren’s next scheduled court date is March 3.