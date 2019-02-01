× Man breaks freezer door; steals key lime pie from Fenton Walmart

FENTON, Mo. – St. Louis County police arrested a man last weekend after allegedly breaking a glass freezer door and stealing a key lime pie at the Walmart in Gravois Bluffs.

Store employees told police they watched 28-year-old Zachary Maurer walk towards the frozen food section last Saturday night, open a freezer door, grab the key lime pie, and then slam the door shut, shattering the glass.

Police investigating the scene found an empty key lime pie box in the next aisle.

Officers patrolling the area found Maurer with what appeared to be a white food substance on his mustache, hoodie, and pants, and said he also smelled like key lime pie.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Maurer with destruction of property and larceny.