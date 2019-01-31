Some drivers might have slick Friday morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - FOX 2 hit the roads Thursday night to check on conditions in our area. Some drivers could have a slick commute on Friday morning.

The Illinois Department of Transportation told FOX 2 they do not need to pre-treat the roads because there are still chemicals on them from Wednesday. A spokesperson said it would be unnecessary and wasteful to give them a second round of treatment.

Staffers at the Missouri Department of Transportation told FOX 2 they will have crews out treating in some areas but they said they also have some residual salt on the ground from Wednesday.