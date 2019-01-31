Police investigate death at East St. Louis Boarding House
ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a man who was found dead on a front porch Wednesday evening.
According to authorities officers responded to reports of gunshots about 7:30 p.m at the East St.Louis Boarding House at 513 N. 13th.
Residents of the boarding house tell FOX 2 they heard three to four gunshots, looked out the window and saw a male resident of the boarding house wounded on the porch.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police have not released any additional information.