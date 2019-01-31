Multiple accidents reported during winter weather, MoDOT urges caution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - With extreme cold plus a little snow Missouri Department of Transportation is advising drivers to be prepared for slick and snowy roads.

Law enforcement and emergency crews have responded to several incidents of vehicles sliding off the roads and accidents Thursday morning.

First responders shut down Interstate55 near the I-44 split following a crash that happened around midnight. The car overturned and caught fire, police say. No word on any injuries.

There were two more crashes were caused by ice in the Metro-East. Around 12:30 a.m. a driver hit a patch of black ice on I-55 near 157, lost control and slid into an embankment.

Then around 1:15 a.m. another driver lost control on Interstate 64 near Saint Clair Avenue in East St. Louis. The car slid off the highway. No word of injuries in either accident.

MoDOT recommends that drivers avoid driving when snow is on the roadways and cautions them to drive slowly on bridges and overpasses, which usually experience the freezing conditions first.