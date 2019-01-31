Local man’s incredible weight loss story inspires others to make the journey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOOD RIVER, Ill. - A Wood River man says our story on one man's weight loss journey saved his life.

One year ago, we profiled Sean Mulroney, who weighed almost 700 pounds. He dedicated his life to helping other people who are morbidly obese. Our original story has more than 9 million views. It went viral and lives have changed as a result.

Sean has now lost more than 100 pounds and 60 inches throughout his body. His journey led to a movement and website called the Obesity Revolution. It is a program to help other people like him lose weight and changes their lifestyles.

After our story in November 2017, Sean heard from people across the globe. Many of them were obese people who were bedridden, trapped in their homes and desperately wanted to change but didn't know how. They latched onto Sean as their role model.

Sean found most gyms are set up for people his size, so his trainer Brandon Glore decided to do something. He opened an area next to Oakville Fitbody Bootcamp in south county. He agreed to train four people for free. The response was overwhelming. Brandon took on 10 clients for free. He changed their diet and got them moving. Now a year later, the group has lost about 600 pounds. Sean and Brandon are launching online training and support through the Obesity Revolution website. The basic membership is free. Sean is also in the process of writing a book.

Sean and Brandon realize bad lifestyle choices can begin at a young age. They have partnered with the social acceptance movement Teens of America on a national initiative to proactively address childhood obesity, diabetes, and bullying among tween and teen school students.

You can learn more about Sean Mulroney on his Facebook page, and his partnership with Teens of America Movement on their Facebook page.