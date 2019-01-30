ST. LOUIS - The brutal cold can make one feel inclined to crank the heat up a few notches. The St. Louis Fire Department wants you to be safe in this bitter cold, Captin Garon Mosby doesn't want to see any fires blamed on space heaters.
St. Louis Fire Department offers important winter safety tips
-
Fire crews battle 2-Alarm warehouse fire in downtown St. Louis
-
102-year-old man dies in Spanish Lake house fire
-
Fire causes evacuation at St. Louis Lambert Airport
-
Bitter cold temps prompt increased community wide efforts to help the most vulnerable
-
St. Louis Fire Department begins three-day first responders job fair event
-
-
Criminal charges filed against St. Louis officer in Katlyn Alix’s death
-
Flash fire kills one person, before crews respond to separate abandoned home fire
-
Person struck by MetroLink train in west St. Louis
-
Police search for family of boy found wandering in street
-
St. Louis City firefighters canvass neighborhoods testing smoke alarms
-
-
Proud to Serve: East St. Louis fire captain receives $1,000
-
St. Louis city vacant building fires expected to rise as temperatures drop
-
Natural Gas line ruptures in south St. Louis