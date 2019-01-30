Lincoln County couple pleads with public to help find pick-up truck stolen in Wentzville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROY, MO - A Lincoln County couple is pleading for the return of their stolen pick-up truck.

Dane Glenny of Troy said he and his parents met for lunch Monday afternoon at a restaurant on Wentzville Parkway. He said he stepped away from his running truck to grab his young daughter from inside of a restaurant but when he came back out, someone had driven away with it.

“I went out to start the vehicle for it to be warm for Willow,” explained Glenny, “I was in here was about ten minutes saying goodbye and we came out the vehicle was gone.”

The pair bought the truck as a result of an accident that totaled their previous vehicle about a year ago.

“It really makes me mad that somebody would do this,” said Glenny’s girlfriend, Amber Hermann. “’You see a car seat in the back, just pull the truck over and just go on your way you know?’”

The couple said that the truck is the only mode of transportation they rely heavily on.

“How are we going to get back to where we were?” asked Glenny, “we strived so hard to get that far to be where we are at.”

The Wentzville Police Department told Fox 2 that a report has been filed but they are not able to discuss details of the investigation.

The couple even posted on Facebook asking anyone and everyone to share their plea.

“For someone to just come and take that in an instant, it’s heartbreaking,” said Glenny.

“Give mommy’s truck back and my truck back,” said their daughter, Willow.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wentzville Police.