Jury selection begins for man accused of killing St. Louis County officer

CLAYTON, Mo. – Jury selection began Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing St. Louis County police Officer Blake Snyder.

Trenton Forster was charged with first-degree murder in Snyder’s 2016 killing.

Testimony is expected to begin Monday, February 4.

Prosecutors have submitted a list of more than 300 potential witnesses in the case, most of them law enforcement officers.