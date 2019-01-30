East St. Louis man charged with child pornography

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, MO – A East St. Louis man has been arrested on child pornography charges. On January 26, 2019, East St. Louis Police received a report that a man had pictures of nude female juveniles in his cell phone.

East St. Louis police say that Wigfall lost his phone on Friday. Someone found his phone and recognized Wigfall. That person told a neighbor of the suspect, who recognized the child in the photo, reportedly a five-year-old with pants pulled down.

On Saturday, the grandmother of the child in the photo was involved in a car crash with Wigfall. When he got out of the car, he was shot in the back. Police don't have any suspects in the shooting, though a large crowd had gathered.

Wigfall was treated at a hospital then taken into custody. The St. Clair States Attorney' office charged Wigfall with eight counts of Child Pornography/victim under 13. He was released on $200,000 bond.