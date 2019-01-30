× Barclay the hockey dog to lead Purina Pet Parade

ST. LOUIS – For the first time in its 26-year history, the Purina Pet Parade will be lead by a four-legged grand marshal.

Barclay, the service dog being raised by the St. Louis Blues, will lead the celebration through the streets of Soulard on February 24.

Pet owners can register to march in the parade with their furry friends. Registration is $10, with all proceeds benefitting Open Door Animal Sanctuary.

The parade starts at 1 p.m. at 12th Street and Russell Boulevard and winds its way through the neighborhood before coming to an end at Soulard Market Park, with the Weiner Dog Derby immediately following.