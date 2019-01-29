× Three in custody after to multi-state pursuit Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS – A police chase from the metro-east ends in a crash and arrest in north St. Louis Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, St. Louis police officers arrested three people after their vehicle crashed around 3:00 a.m. at North Kingshighway and Margaretta.

The chase began across the Eads Bridge with the East St. Louis Police Departement.

Details on what led to the pursuit have not been released.

The three suspects in the car may be connected to a murder that happened Monday night in Centreville, Illinois, police say.

The Illinois State Police has now picked up the investigation.