Fox 2’s Shirley Washington celebrates Black History month at Avery ES

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, MO - Avery Elementary School in Webster Groves is celebrating Black History Month with a special speaker's series. Shirley Washington, Fox 2 News anchor and host of The Pulse of St. Louis on KPLR News 11 visited third graders at the school Tuesday. The students were excited, engaged and inquisitive. Washington shared the importance of covering news in the St. Louis community and why it's also important to be informed. Prominent African-Americans from the St. Louis area are participating in the event which runs throughout February.