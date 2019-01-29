× Elderly man dies in Spanish Lake house fire

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – St. Louis County firefighters responded to a house fire in Spanish Lake Tuesday afternoon.

The fire occurred before 11:45 a.m. in the 12500 block of Lusher Road.

Firefighters arrived to discover a single family residence ablaze. Several departments responded and helped extinguish the fire.

Firefighters found an elderly man inside the home. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit and the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating.