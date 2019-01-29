× ‘Empire’ actor hospitalized after possible homophobic and racially charged attack

CHICAGO – Singer/songwriter and “Empire” star Jussie Smollett was allegedly attacked in an apparent hate crime, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports the 35-year-old actor arrived in Chicago on Monday around 2:00 a.m. and was attacked outside of a local Subway.

The site reported two men in ski masks yelled slurs at Smollett prior to the attack. They allegedly put a noose around his neck, poured bleach on him, and yelled, “This is MAGA country” as they left.

Smollett was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was treated for a fractured rib. He was discharged Tuesday morning.

Chicago police released the following statement Tuesday:

Overnight, the Chicago Police Department received a report of a possible racially-charged assault and battery involving a cast member of the television show Empire. Given the severity of the allegations, we are taking this investigation very seriously and treating it as a possible hate crime. Detectives are currently working to gather video, identify potential witnesses and establish an investigative timeline. The victim is fully cooperating with investigators and we ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8382 or report it anonymously to www.cpdtip.com

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.