St. Louis Holocaust Museum and Learning Center offering weekly tours

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Holocaust Museum and Learning Center is now offering public guided tours every Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

The museum preserves the legacy of the Holocaust, educates about its causes, and empowers visitors to make the world a more tolerant place by rejecting all forms of hate, racism, and bigotry.

The tours are 75 minutes long and free, but donations are appreciated.

Reservations are required for groups of 10 or more.