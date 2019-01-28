× St. Louis detectives investigating north city killing

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Monday afternoon in a north city neighborhood.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a police spokeswoman, officers were called to the 5200 block of Davison Avenue, located in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, just before 2 p.m.

Police found a man in his 20s dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim has not been identified.