Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Six St. Louis Steak ‘n Shake restaurants temporarily close

Posted 10:51 pm, January 28, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:49PM, January 28, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Six area Steak 'n Shake restaurants are temporarily closed. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a sign on the Maplewood location says that they are closed for remodeling. It is unclear when the restaurants may open again.

Steak 'n Shake's website says these St. Louis area locations are temporarily closed.

  • Steak 'n Shake
    10459 Page Avenue
    St. Louis, MO 63132
    TEMPORARILY CLOSED
  • Steak 'n Shake
    12607 Dorsett Road
    Maryland Heights, MO 63043
    TEMPORARILY CLOSED
  • Steak 'n Shake
    7606 Manchester
    St. Louis, MO 63143
    TEMPORARILY CLOSED
  • Steak 'n Shake
    13426 Olive Boulevard
    Chesterfield, MO 63017
    TEMPORARILY CLOSED
  • Steak 'n Shake
    13849 Manchester Road
    Ballwin, MO 63011
    TEMPORARILY CLOSED
  • Steak 'n Shake
    17312 Chesterfield Airport Road
    Chesterfield, MO 63005
    TEMPORARILY CLOSED

 