Six St. Louis Steak ‘n Shake restaurants temporarily close

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Six area Steak 'n Shake restaurants are temporarily closed. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a sign on the Maplewood location says that they are closed for remodeling. It is unclear when the restaurants may open again.

Steak 'n Shake's website says these St. Louis area locations are temporarily closed.

Steak 'n Shake

10459 Page Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63132

TEMPORARILY CLOSED

12607 Dorsett Road

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

TEMPORARILY CLOSED

7606 Manchester

St. Louis, MO 63143

TEMPORARILY CLOSED

13426 Olive Boulevard

Chesterfield, MO 63017

TEMPORARILY CLOSED

13849 Manchester Road

Ballwin, MO 63011

TEMPORARILY CLOSED

17312 Chesterfield Airport Road

Chesterfield, MO 63005

TEMPORARILY CLOSED