EAST. ST LOUIS- The East St. Louis Police are trying to find the family of a boy found walking in the cold Monday in East St. Louis.

Police found the boy walking along Caseyville Avenue at North Park Drive around midnight.

The boy appears to be about five or six- years- old, police say.

Unfortunately, the officers were unsuccessful in locating the boys family or home.

Officers took him to the East St. Louis Police Department.