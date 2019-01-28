× Pet rescue group warns – As temperatures drop, bring your pets inside

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – St. Clair County Animal Services, local law enforcement, and the Gateway Pet Guardians will be looking out for animals in need in the metro east.

They will be working overtime knocking on doors and letting everyone know pets must be brought indoors for the next three nights or else they could die from the cold.

The Gateway Pet Guardians rescue group also provides resources to bring pets inside.

If you are a resident that lives in East St. Louis, Cahokia, Alorton, Centreville, Washington Park, Sauget, or any surrounding municipality and you need supplies in order to bring your pets indoors, please call 314-399-9738.