Looking for a place to beat the deep freeze?

ST. LOUIS – Temperatures are expected to be in the single digits Wednesday. With that in mind, the Missouri Botanical Garden is offering free admission to its world-renowned Climatron Wednesday.

The Climatron is kept at a tropical 85 degrees every day, making it a very comfortable island paradise in the middle of St. Louis.

The free admission will allow visitors to take in the indoor spaces at the Botanical Gardens Brookings Exploration Center, Linnean House, Temperate House, and recently re-opened Museum Building.

For information, click on Botanical Garden or call 314-577-5100 or 1-800-642-8842.