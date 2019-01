Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – High school students from throughout the St. Louis area were recognized for their creative talents Friday at the annual Walgreens Expressions Challenge, which encourages students to voice their opinions about important issues through visual arts, creative writing, and media arts.

This year's winners were honored with plaques for sounding off about transgender depression and cyber-bullying.

Cardinals mascot Fredbird was also on hand for the event.