× Granite City police identify body found in alley

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – The Madison County Coroner’s Office found no signs of foul play after a body was located in an alley behind a Granite City video store over the weekend.

According to Det. Lt. Nicholas P. Novacich, a spokesman for the Granite City Police Department, police and paramedics from the fire department responded to a possible death behind the Family Video located on Nameoki Road on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators found no signs of life and declared Kodi Van Voorst dead at the scene. Van Voorst was 25.

The coroner’s office conducted an autopsy Monday morning. Police are awaiting the results of a toxicology report. The cause of Van Voorst’s death remains unknown.