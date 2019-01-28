Family, police concerned for safety of O’Fallon teen after she’s seen with stranger 40 miles away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, Ill. – The O’Fallon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Authorities fear for her safety because she was last spotted with an older man 40 miles away from home.

According to police, 16-year-old Princess Randle was last seen at Circle K in Nashville, Illinois over the weekend.

Eva Randle, the child’s mother, said she does not recognize the man in surveillance video that her daughter was last seen and believes her daughter may have met the man on social media, which raises serious concerns for Randle's family.

“We don’t know the direction this man has taken our daughter. We don’t know where our daughter is or if she is alive,” she said.

O’Fallon police entered Randle into the National Law Enforcement Database as a missing and runaway juvenile and reported the matter to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Randle was last seen wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt with a Nike logo. She’s 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with gold tips.

The suspect, an unidentified Caucasian man, was driving a white or silver four-door sedan, possibly a Mercedes, with unknown license plates.

Princess’ mother hopes someone notices her daughter in the photos and contacts police so her daughter can return home safely.

Anyone with information on Princess Randle’s whereabouts is asked to call the O'Fallon Police Department.

Princess Randle previously went missing in June 2016.