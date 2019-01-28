× East St. Louis man accused of soliciting juvenile for sex

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 26-year-old man last week with solicitation of a minor.

According to a spokesperson for the East St. Louis Police Department, officers were contacted January 23 by an outside agency regarding Facebook messages sent from an adult to a juvenile.

Police obtained the messages, which allegedly showed the suspect, Dionte McDonald, had asked the juvenile to let him perform sexual acts with her.

On January 24, prosecutors charged McDonald with one count of indecent solicitation of a child. He was jailed on a $10,000 bond.