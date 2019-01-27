Visitors and employees return to Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse after government shutdown ends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - With the government shutdown over, employees are back at the Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse welcoming visitors once again.

Jeremiah Burke of St. Louis said that he didn’t let the cold weather stop him from bringing his young family to the Arch for a visit.

“It’s been a long time since I have been here and I heard they just had a new museum open,” said Burke.

Burke went on to say that he had been following all the latest developments regarding the government shut down and the impact it had on national parks.

“Get to it while it’s open you know?" he said, "have fun and enjoy your city because things can shut down for the time being and you can’t do anything for the weekend.”

Chief of Museum Services and Interpretation Rhonda Schier said it’s been a steady stream of people coming through, especially since Sunday was the official day of re-opening after the shutdown was lifted Friday.

“You know, this is a day for us to be very happy," said Schier, "to welcome everybody back to their national park. And I say 'their national park' because it is of course owned by the people and so today we are celebrating that where our park neighbors and park visitors can have full access.”

Troy Casey and his family were visiting from Colorado and were eager to check out the Arch museum.

“We are just exploring and learning what we have here in our United States," said Casey, "and just happy to take a peak and experience while it’s available to us.”

The Old Courthouse is open every day from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Arch is open daily as well from 9 a.m. to 6p.m.