Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s the University of Missouri St. Louis Star Student of the Month!!

Today, we’re honoring Jade Pierce, a junior at Clayton High School. She’s a TRIPLE THREAT playing Varsity Volleyball, Basketball, Soccer.

Jade is considering studying Pharmacy in College. She loves her community, participating in multiple volunteer roles as a Girl Scout, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Black Student Union, Best Buddies at School and more!