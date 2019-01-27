On Sunday Sports Extra, our friends at Kenrick’s Meat and Catering dropped by the KPLR studio to show off some of the goodies they can prepare for your Super Bowl Party.
Sunday Sports Extra: Super Bowl Sunday food
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Mizzou Tigers upcoming Liberty Bowl appearance
-
New England Patriots will face Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Erwin Claggett
-
Sunday Sports Extra: St. Louis Ambush
-
Sunday Sports Extra: High School state semifinals and finals
-
-
The teams who will play in the Super Bowl will be decided today. Here’s our playoffs guide
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Deer hunting season
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Earl Austin, Jr. on Mizzou and Billiken basketball
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Blues broadcaster Joey Vitale
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Schutt Sports discusses safety improvements of football helmets
-
-
Budweiser releases Super Bowl commercial touting wind power
-
Cannabis company says CBS won’t air its Super Bowl ad
-
Pizza Hut expands beer delivery service