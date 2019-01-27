× Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating fatal accident on I-44 near St. Clair

NEAR ST. CLAIR, MO – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that happened on I-44 Sunday evening. The accident occurred around 5:30 pm at the 241.6-mile marker on I-44 westbound near St. Clair.

A spokesperson for the highway patrol tells Fox 2 that Troop C was advised at 4:45 pm that a suicidal subject had stated that he wished to die by suicide by cop. The subject was driving on I-44 westbound when a state trooper spotted the vehicle and gave chase. A short time late the suspect vehicle rear-ended a semi.

The subject died at the scene.

Traffic was blocked for several hours on I-44 and was not reopened till around 8:30 pm.

An investigation is ongoing.