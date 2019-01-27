Found love on the Metro? Share your story with the region this Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Director of Communications for Metro Transit Patti Beck came by the studio this morning to promote this year's NextStop blog's sweetheart search. If you met your significant other riding a MetroBus, MetroLink, or Metro Call-A-Ride, you can submit your story to be highlighted in the Passenger Profile series of the blog throughout the month of February.

Metro Transit has been sharing love stories of employees and riders for the last five years to help celebrate Valentine's day and highlight Metro users in the St. Louis region.

To share your story, email nextstop@metrostlouis.org or text (314) 300-0188.

Follow the love stories at www.metrostlouis.org/nextstop or on social media.

