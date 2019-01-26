Pulse: Expect changes soon for Metro Transit

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — If you ride Metro Transit buses in the Bi-State area expect changes soon. Metro Reimagined, Metro Transit’s plan to improve metro bus service is getting closer and closer to completion. Learn more about the proposal, the changes that will affect you and how it will impact health, safety, poverty and other issues.
Guests:
- Jessica Mefford Miller, Executive Director Metro Transit
- Missy Kelley, President & C-E-O Downtown Stl, Inc.
- Erica Henderson, Executive Director St. Louis Promise Zone And Vice President Of Community Investment And Real Estate