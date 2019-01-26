JCC presents one of St. Louis’ largest used book fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -

The annual used book sale will return to the Jewish Community Center at the Staenberg Family Complex in Creve Coeur featuring thousands of used books, CDs, DVDs, and more.

The event will begin on Sunday, January 27 and will run until Thursday, January 31.

Donations are accepted Monday through Friday (9am – 4pm) at the J’s Staenberg Family Complex in Creve Coeur through January 14.

All proceeds will benefit the Cultural Arts Department.

For more information:

Sunday (Preview Day), January 27, 10am-4pm: $10 admission

Monday – Wednesday, January 28-30, 10am-7pm: FREE

Thursday (Bag Day), January 31, 10am-6pm: FREE – Fill a bag for only $5

Contact

Zelda Sparks, 314-442-3169