Winner of Spirit of St. Louis drawing receives free car

ST. LOUIS – FOX2 and KPLR 11 want to thank all of our viewers for donating to support our second Spirit of St. Louis campaign.

The Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Missouri, Marygrove Children, and HeatUpStLouis.org received $200,189.98 in donated funds from FOX 2 and KPLR 11 viewers in combination with a $50,000 donation from Bommarito Automotive Group.

All the money donated during this campaign will help continue the important missions of each charity.

Bommarito Automotive Group also donated a car, truck or SUV to one local winner. And that winner is Alan Myers from St. Charles, Missouri, who selected the Honda CR-V!