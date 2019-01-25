ST. LOUIS - Kaitlyn Zirkelbach is a sixth-grader at St. Ambrose School in Godfrey, Illinois. Her dream is to become a meteorologist one day because she loves learning about the weather. On a trip to Las Vegas, Kaitlyn was once caught in a sand storm atop the Eiffel Tower and, unlike others up there with her, was not afraid and extremely captivated. Kaitlyn Zirkelbach is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.
Weather Kid of the Week: Kaitlyn Zirkelbach
