× Siblings go missing after school; last seen exiting school bus

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are looking for an 8-year-old boy and his 5-year-old sister who went missing Friday afternoon after getting off the school bus.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Romaro Hunt and Tenya Shealey were last seen at 2:20 p.m. walking west on Delor Street from Virginia Avenue.

Police said they were both wearing blue jeans, orange shirts, and black coats. Tenya was also wearing a pink hat.

Romaro stands 4’2″ and weighs approximately 80 pounds. Tenya is 4′ tall and weighs approximately 75 pounds.

Anyone with knowledge of Tenya or Romaro’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Juvenile Division at 314-444-5327 or dial 911.