Nursing home employee charged with possession of meth

LINCOLN COUNTY, MO – 46-year-old Angela Gebert, of Troy, MO has been charged with possession of a controlled substance in Lincoln County. The charges stem from a tip of alleged prescription medication theft by a nurse at the Troy Manor Nursing Home.

Gebert gave permission for Investigators from the Lincoln County Narcotics Unit to search her vehicle. During the search, they found a mico baggie with methamphetamine inside of the car.

According to authorities, when confronted, Gebert said the baggie did not belong to her. Detectives did a followup search and found two additional baggies of methamphetamine in her coat.

Gebert later admitted to being addicted to meth and stealing prescription drugs from patients a year prior at the nursing home.

Gebert posted a $1,500 cash only bond Lincoln County Jail.