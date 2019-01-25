New vendor opportunities under the Gateway Arch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – VP of Communications and Outreach for "Great Rivers Greenway" Emma Klues dropped by the studio to tell us about a new opportunity for St. Louis vendors. Ten vendor spots will be set up along the riverfront between Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard and the Gateway Arch to be used for food, beverages, souvenirs, merchandise, recreation and equipment rentals.

For more information on the riverfront vendors visit the Great Rivers Greenway'swebsite or follow them on social media.

