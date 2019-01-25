Man charged after police chase in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 27-year-old man in connection with a police pursuit on Interstate 70 earlier this week that went through the streets of north St. Louis County.

According to a spokesman with the North County Police Cooperative, a detective pulled over a vehicle around 2 p.m. Thursday for a routine traffic stop at St. Charles Rock Road and Lulu in Wellston.

While speaking with the detective, the driver sped off, striking the detective in the process. The detective suffered a knee injury as a result.

The pursuit went through Wellston and onto I-70 and then into north St. Louis City. The suspect jumped out of his vehicle in the 4600 block of Margaretta. The car, which kept moving, crashed into a marked North County Police Cooperative vehicle and came to a stop.

The suspect attempt to run but was quickly apprehended. Police found two guns, one of which had been reported stolen, in the suspect’s vehicle, along with drugs.

On Friday, Jimmy Lee Smith was charged with felony fleeing and assault on a law enforcement officer. He was jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond.