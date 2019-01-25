Loved ones gather on one-year anniversary of Macoupin County woman’s disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. – Family and friends of Denita Hedden aren’t giving up their search for answers a year after she disappeared from Macoupin County.

January 25 was Hedden’s birthday and it also marked a year since her disappearance. Family and friends gathered to show the community they are still pushing for answers.

Denita’s kids attended along with other family and friends. Many shared their favorite stories of her and how proud they are of her kids for how they’ve handled this past year.

Many took this chance to remind each other that they haven’t given up hope that they’ll find answers to what happened to “Dee.”

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated when Hedden went missing last year. Investigators believe foul play was involved and have identified a person of interest.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office at 217-854-3135.