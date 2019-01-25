Diesel spills from tractor-trailer on I-270 at Dorsett, stalled morning traffic

ST. LOUIS – Northbound Interstate 270 will be closed for much of the morning after a serious car crash Friday morning.

According to the Maryland Heights Police Departement, a tractor-trailer struck the rear end of a stalled pick up truck that was in the right lane of traffic. The tractor-trailer then went through concrete barriers and ended up in the backyards of some residences.

The police department also said the crash has resulted in some diesel fuel being on the highway.

All but one lane at Dorsett in Maryland Heights is closed to traffic.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route if possible.

Tow just arrived at this crash on NB 270 south of McKelvey involving an 18 wheeler. Only the L lane is getting by.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Monica Adams (@FoxTrafficDiva) January 25, 2019