Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Diesel spills from tractor-trailer on I-270 at Dorsett, stalled morning traffic

Posted 8:32 am, January 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:31AM, January 25, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline

ST. LOUIS –  Northbound Interstate 270  will be closed for much of the morning after a serious car crash Friday morning.

According to the Maryland Heights Police Departement, a  tractor-trailer struck the rear end of a stalled pick up truck that was in the right lane of traffic. The tractor-trailer then went through concrete barriers and ended up in the backyards of some residences.

The police department also said the crash has resulted in some diesel fuel being on the highway.

All but one lane at Dorsett in Maryland Heights is closed to traffic.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route if possible.

For alternative routes and more traffic conditions click here