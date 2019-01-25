Breese teacher wins $500 for sharing random acts of kindness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A teacher from Breese, Ill., has won $500 from Weber Chevrolet for helping students give back to the community.

Ami Shanafelt is a Language Arts teacher at Central Community High School, of the Central Community High School District #71, in Breese, Illinois. Noah Hollenkamp, a student at the high school, nominated Shanafelt for KPLR’s Tools For Teachers award after experiencing Shanafelt’s random acts of kindness first-hand.

“Ami Shanafelt is a down-to-Earth, kindhearted teacher always willing to give up her time to help students,” Hollenkamp wrote in his nomination.

Not only does Shanafelt help run the school’s Service Club, but she also organizes events throughout the school year that allow her students to give back to the community. In late 2018, for example, she and a group of students helped shop for holiday gifts to be given to young children at BCMW Community Services.

Shanafelt and Hollenkamp joined KPLR 11 on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 so that Shanafelt could receive her $500 Tools For Teachers award from Weber Chevrolet.

