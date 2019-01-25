× Alton man admits to producing, distributing child pornography

BENTON, Ill. – An Alton, Illinois man faces anywhere from 15 to 50 years after admitting to producing and distributing child pornography, US Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Steven Weinhoeft said.

According to prosecutors, Travis Varble said he employed, persuaded, coerced, or enticed, or induced a minor to engage in sexual conduct for the purpose of producing pornographic material. Varble said he then streamed two pieces of video involving the minor to another individual via the internet.

Varble, 42, pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child porn and one count of distribution of child porn. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on April 25. All three counts also carry a fine up to $250,000 and the possibility of lifetime supervised release.

At present, Varble is serving a 17-year sentence at the Danville Correctional Center for predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor under 13 years of age.