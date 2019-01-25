AAA offers safe driving tips for frigid temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Staff with AAA are giving some safety tips on driving during bitter cold temperatures.

They said it's important to give your tires a check every so often to make sure they have enough air. Your car battery typically needs to be replaced around every five years so it's also something to keep an eye on.

AAA said drivers should keep their gas tank at least half-full at all times during frigid temperatures. They said during these cold months many of their calls are related to tire issues and the need for a jump start.

Staff recommends always keeping a warm blanket in your car just in case you do become stranded. They said you should lay off using the cruise control setting anytime you are driving on a slippery surface.